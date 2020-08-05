France: 22 hurt, 2,700 evacuated from fires near Marseille

PARIS (AP) — Fires fueled by strong Mediterranean winds have raced across multiple towns in the Marseille region of France. They have left at least 22 people injured and forced the evacuation of 2,700 tourists, nursing home residents and others. Some 1,800 firefighters battled the worst fire through the night around the town of Martigues and are still working to extinguish it. Its flames spread quickly from a wooded area toward the sea, sweeping through residential areas and multiple campgrounds. Five other fires in the area that erupted Tuesday were brought under control. The cause of the fires is not known.