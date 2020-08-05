Fiat Chrysler to recall vehicles that may pollute too much

DETROIT (AP) — About 1 million Fiat Chrysler vehicles with four-cylinder engines in the U.S. may spew too much pollution, and the company is working with government officials on a recall. Fiat Chrysler says in a quarterly filing with securities regulators that it found the excess pollution during tests of vehicles with 2.4-liter “Tigershark” engines. The engines date to at least 2013 and are used in several Jeep SUVs as well as some cars. FCA said in the filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it notifed the Environmental Protection Agency and it’s working on a solution. The EPA said in a statement Wednesday that the vehicles will be recalled.