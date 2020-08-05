 Skip to Content

FBI: Multiple groups involved in Ohio $60M corruption scheme

CLEVELAND (AP) — A lengthy FBI affidavit detailing an alleged $60 million corruption scheme led by one of Ohio’s most powerful politicians is filled with references to unnamed groups and individuals who helped aid the conspiracy. Clues in the affidavit, public records and media reports have helped identify the groups. Republican Ohio House member Larry Householder was deposed as speaker on the same day last week that he was indicted in a racketeering conspiracy along with the group he led and four other individuals. Prosecutors allege nearly all of the money spent on the scheme came from FirstEnergy Corp. affiliates.

