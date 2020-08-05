 Skip to Content

Egypt, Sudan suspend talks with Ethiopia over disputed dam

2:57 am AP - National News

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt and Sudan have suspended talks with Ethiopia after it proposed linking a deal on its newly constructed reservoir and hydroelectric dam to a broader agreement about the Blue Nile waters that would replace a colonial-era accord with Britain. The African Union-led talks among the three key Nile basin countries are trying to resolve a years-long dispute over Ethiopia’s construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Blue Nile. A colonial-era deal effectively prevents upstream countries from taking any action — such as building dams and filling reservoirs — that would reduce the share of Nile’s water of the downstream countries, Egypt and Sudan. 

