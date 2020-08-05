Croatia marks 1995 blitz; Serb politician there for 1st time

KNIN, Croatia (AP) — Croatia is marking the 25th anniversary of a victorious wartime military offensive, with an ethnic Serb politician attending the ceremony for the first time in what is seen as an important step toward reconciliation. Top officials converged on Wednesday in the former rebel Serb stronghold of Knin for the celebration held in line with the rules against the new coronavirus. Croatia retook lands held by rebel Serbs with the Oluja, or Storm, offensive in Aug. 1995, effectively ending a four-year war that followed its independence from the former Yugoslavia. The blitz triggered an exodus of over 200,000 ethnic Serbs.