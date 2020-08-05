Colombia’s long virus lockdown fuels anxiety and depression

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Like most of the world, Colombia shut down in March as coronavirus cases began trickling into the South American country. But while restrictions have been lifted in many places, a nationwide stay-at-home order remains in effect in Colombia more than four months after taking effect. Isolation orders have been extended repeatedly as cases continue to rise. The effects of the lengthy isolation are beginning to surface. In the capital of Bogota, the mayor’s office reports that attempted suicides are up 21% since the start of quarantine. Psychologists have seen a dramatic rise in patients complaining of anxiety and depression.