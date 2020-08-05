Chief: Violent Portland protests detract from message

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Clashes outside a U.S. courthouse in Portland, Oregon, have largely stopped since Democratic Gov. Kate Brown reached a deal that called for the draw down of federal agents sent by the Trump administration. But police have clashed with protesters in other locations around the city over demands to defund the Portland Police Bureau. Police declared a riot early Wednesday after protesters set fires, barricaded a street and broke into police union headquarters. Four people were arrested. Unruly protests have roiled Portland nightly for 69 days since George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis.