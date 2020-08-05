Chasm grows between Trump and government coronavirus experts

WASHINGTON (AP) — A chasm has grown between President Donald Trump and his team of public health experts as the cornonavirus pandemic has spread to all reaches of the country, with escalating deaths and little sense of endgame. The result has been a daily delivery of a mixed message to the public at a moment when coherence is most needed. Trump says the virus is “under control,” but Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus task force coordinator, warned this week that it has become “extraordinarily widespread.” Trump dismissed her comment as “pathetic.”