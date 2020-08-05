Bulgaria: PM Borissov offers to step down to save government

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has offered to step down if that would keep his troubled coalition government in place. Borissov told a caucus of his center-right GERB party Wednesday that he will discuss the option with the leaders of the two nationalist parties that are his junior partners in the ruling coalition. The resignations of Borissov and the country’s chief prosecutor have been the key demands of month-long street protests across the Balkan country. The mostly young protesters accuse those in power of links to the mafia, refusing to fight corruption and reform the judiciary and suppressing freedom of speech.