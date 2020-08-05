BMW reports loss for 2nd quarter but sees rebound in China

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German carmaker BMW says it lost 212 million euros in the second quarter as the coronavirus pandemic shut down factories and dealerships. But CEO Oliver Zipse says he’s cautiously optimistic about the rest of the year. He says the company is still expected to turn an operating profit making and selling cars under the BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce brands. Sales and earnings will be lower as major car markets are still suffering from the virus outbreak. But the company saw a rebound in China, its biggest market.