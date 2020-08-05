Bank of England holds interest rates at record low

Bank of England holds interest rates at record lowNew
LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England left interest rates unchanged at a record low 0.1% amid caution about how rapidly the United Kingdom will recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The bank also left its target for buying government and corporate bonds unchanged at 745 billion pounds ($980 billion) The decision announced Thursday was widely expected as economists forecast data released next week will show the economy shrank less than expected in the second quarter.