At least 17 killed as Bangladesh passenger boat capsizes

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A passenger boat carrying more than 40 people capsized Wednesday in a marshy wetland in northern Bangladesh, killing at least 17 people. The incident happened in Netrokona district, and divers recovered at least 17 bodies, according to the area’s top government official. The official said nearly 50 people were on board and about 30 swam to safety. The cause of the accident was not immediately clear. Such accidents are common in Bangladesh, which is crisscrossed by more than 230 rivers.