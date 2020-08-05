Wall Street rallies again; S&P 500 pulls within 2% of record

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are rising again on Wall Street, and the S&P 500 is ticking closer to its record high as it tries for a fourth straight gain. The S&P 500 was 0.5% higher Wednesday, following up on gains in European markets and across much of Asia. The index is back within 2% of its record for the first time since February. Negotiators on Capitol Hill reported some progress in talks for more support for the economy, while Disney surged after it became the latest company to report a quarterly profit that wasn’t as bad as Wall Street expected.