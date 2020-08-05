5 found dead in suspected arson fire at Denver home

DENVER (AP) — Firefighters in Denver say five people have been found dead in a house fire that authorities suspect was intentionally set. Firefighters believe that the victims were a toddler, an older child and three adults. Witnesses told firefighters that three people on the second floor of the burning home jumped to safety. A fire department spokesman said the fire’s heat pushed back a police officer trying to rescue the people who were on the home’s first floor. The chief of investigations for Denver police says officers are investigating the fire along with firefighters because there are indications that it was arson. He declined to elaborate.