Voting begins in Sri Lanka’s parliamentary election

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankans started voting to elect a new Parliament that is expected to give strong support to the powerful and popular Rajapaksa brothers. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was elected last November projecting himself as the only leader who could secure the country after Islamic State-inspired bombings of churches and hotels. His older brother, the charismatic former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, is seeking a majority of seats to return as prime minister. Analyst say a majority could add to the family’s political dynasty.