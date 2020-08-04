 Skip to Content

Trump’s demand for US cut of a TikTok deal is unprecedented

11:57 am AP - National News

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s demand that the U.S. government get a cut of Microsoft buying TikTok is the latest unprecedented scenario in an unprecedented situation. Microsoft is in talks to buy parts of TikTok, a forced sale after Trump threatened to ban the Chinese-owned video app, which has one hundred million U.S. users and hundreds of millions globally, for national-security concerns. How a ban would have worked was not clear. Experts said there was no legal basis in antitrust law for such a payment. A White House spokesperson sidestepped a question about Trump’s authority Tuesday, and an adviser appeared to walk back the payment demand.

Associated Press

