 Skip to Content

Trump says generals feel Beirut blast was likely an ‘attack’

New
4:33 pm AP - National News

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says U.S. military generals have told him that they “seem to feel” the massive explosion that rocked Beirut on Tuesday, killing at least 70 people, was a “terrible attack” likely caused by a bomb. He told reporters at the White House that he had met with some generals and they do not think it was “some kind of a manufacturing explosion type of a event.” Lebanese officials say they have not determined the cause of the explosion, which flattened much of a port and damaged buildings across the capital, sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. More than 3,000 others were injured, with bodies buried in the rubble.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film