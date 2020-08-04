Trump says generals feel Beirut blast was likely an ‘attack’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says U.S. military generals have told him that they “seem to feel” the massive explosion that rocked Beirut on Tuesday, killing at least 70 people, was a “terrible attack” likely caused by a bomb. He told reporters at the White House that he had met with some generals and they do not think it was “some kind of a manufacturing explosion type of a event.” Lebanese officials say they have not determined the cause of the explosion, which flattened much of a port and damaged buildings across the capital, sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. More than 3,000 others were injured, with bodies buried in the rubble.