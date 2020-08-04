 Skip to Content

‘Too many are selfish’: US nears 5 million virus cases

New
11:55 am AP - National News

BOSTON (AP) — The U.S. is approaching 5 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus, far outpacing other countries. The reasons are obvious: Americans are resisting taking steps to avoid getting infected. Many of the hotspots are chalked up to large gatherings, from big house parties and large no-mask weddings to crowded bars and restaurants. The U.S. has had more than 155,000 people die from the virus in just a matter of months. It’s been fueled by a perfect storm of factors: continuing to gather in droves, resistance to wearing masks and a patchwork quilt of approaches to containing the virus by county, state and federal governments.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

