Questions being raised after Kodak’s stock has a big moment

Eastman Kodak’s potentially lucrative deal to help the U.S. government make more generic drugs domestically is threatening to turn into a regulatory headache for the fallen photography giant. Kodak’s stock price surged last week before the company announced its plans to work with the President Donald Trump’s administration in exchange for a $765 million loan. That prompted Sen. Elizabeth Warren to ask Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate whether insider trading laws have been broken. The Wall Street Journal is now reported the SEC has opened a probe. The SEC declined to comment while Kodak says it will cooperate with any inquiry,