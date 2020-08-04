 Skip to Content

Progress slow as urgency grows on virus relief legislation

New
9:09 pm AP - National News

WASHINGTON (AP) — The latest negotiating session on a coronavirus relief bill has wrapped with modest concessions being made by both sides. Top Democrats emerged from a 90-minute meeting with Trump administration officials Tuesday saying progress was made. The Trump team agreed with that assessment and highlighted their offer to extend a moratorium on evictions from federally subsidized housing through the end of the year. But a final agreement appears far off. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the two sides set a goal of reaching an agreement by the end of the week to permit a vote next week.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film