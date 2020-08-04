Man charged in shooting death of 9-year-old Chicago boy

CHICAGO (AP) — A 39-year-old man charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 9-year-old Chicago boy has been ordered held without bond. At a Tuesday hearing, prosecutors said security video evidence links Darrell Johnson to last Friday’s killing of Janari Ricks and that witnesses have identified him as the gunman. Prosecutors contend the boy, who was not the intended target, was shot in the back as he ran when the suspect opened fire. Johnson’s attorney, Steve Greenberg, declined to discuss the case, saying only that it’s awful when a child is shot and “the wrong guy gets charged.”