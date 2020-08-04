Malaysia police raid Al Jazeera’s office, seize computers

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian police have raided the office of news broadcaster Al Jazeera and two local TV stations, seizing computers as part of an investigation into a documentary on undocumented migrants that enraged the government. Al Jazeera slammed the raid as a “troubling escalation” in a government crackdown on media freedom. Police opened an investigation last month into the Al Jazeera documentary after officials complained it was inaccurate and biased. Seven Al Jazeera staff members have been grilled by police as part of the probe for alleged sedition, defamation and violating the Communications and Multimedia Act. Al Jazeera says Tuesday’s raid is “an attack on press freedom as a whole” and is urging Malaysian authorities to cease the criminal investigation.