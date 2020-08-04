Firefighters battle large fire in downtown St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Firefighters battled a large fire in downtown St. Paul that engulfed a building that was under construction, causing part of the structure to collapse. St. Paul Deputy Fire Chief Roy Mokosso says flames were shooting high into the air and the glow could be seen for miles when firefighters arrived about 4:20 a.m. Tuesday. Mokosso says by 6:30 a.m. crews had most of the fire out and were concentrating on dousing hot spots. The building is the Seven Corners Gateway site, an apartment building and hotel complex near the Xcel Energy Center. There were no reports of injuries and there was no immediate word about the possible cause of the fire.