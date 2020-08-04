Federal program offers new cybersecurity tool for elections

ATLANTA (AP) — State and local officials are receiving additional tools from the federal government to help defend the nation’s election systems from cyberthreats ahead of the November vote. Intelligence officials continue to warn about foreign efforts to interfere in the U.S. election. Under a $2.2 million pilot program that began in March, the Department of Homeland Security’s cybersecurity agency has been deploying software to state and local election offices. It’s then placed on devices, including laptops and servers, to detect and block malicious activity. Thirty state election offices have already integrated this tool into their cybersecurity efforts.