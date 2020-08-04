 Skip to Content

Ex-Google exec sent to prison for stealing robocar secrets

7:19 pm AP - National News

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — A former Google engineer who helped steer the company’s self-driving car project has been sentenced to 18 months in prison. Anthony Levandowski was also ordered to pay more than $850,000 after pleading guilty to stealing trade secrets before joining Uber’s effort to build robotic vehicles for its ride-hailing service. The sentence handed down Tuesday by U.S. District Judge William Alsup came more than four months after Levandowski reached a plea agreement with the federal prosecutors who brought a criminal case against him last August. The case turned the once highly regarded Levandowski into a symbol of Silicon Valley greed.

Associated Press

