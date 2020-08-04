COVID-19 reshapes back-to-school spending

NEW YORK (AP) — The pandemic has dragged into the new school year and wreaked havoc on reopening plans. That has extended to the back-to-school shopping season, the second most important period for retailers behind the holidays. Parents are buying less dressy clothes and more basics for their kids, while stepping up purchases of masks and other protective equipment as well as electronics. They’re also holding back on spending amid uncertainty about what the school year will look like. The National Retail Federation is pinning its hopes on parents splurging on pricey items like computers and other electronic devices to help their kids learn from home. But others believe that retailers will have a weak season.