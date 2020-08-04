 Skip to Content

Chasm grows between Trump and government coronavirus experts

3:03 pm AP - National News

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the early days of the coronavirus crisis, President Donald Trump was flanked in the White House briefing room by a team of public health experts in what seemed to be a portrait of unity to confront the pandemic. But as the crisis has spread to all reaches of the country, with escalating deaths and little sense of endgame, a chasm has grown between the president and the experts. The result has been a daily delivery of a mixed message to the public at a moment when coherence is most needed.

Associated Press

