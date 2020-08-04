 Skip to Content

Astronauts: SpaceX Dragon capsule 'came alive' on descent

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The astronauts on SpaceX’s first crew flight say their Dragon capsule “came alive” and sounded like a beast as it descended through the atmosphere to a splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico. NASA’s Bob Behnken said at a news conference Tuesday that as soon as the capsule entered the atmosphere, it sounded like an animal, not a machine. He says when the parachutes opened, it felt like getting hit in a chair with a baseball bat. Doug Hurley, the other test pilot, says he’s speechless at how well the capsule performed and how well the two-month mission went.

