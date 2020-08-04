Wall Street drifts as stock rally takes a pause; yields drop

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are drifting between small gains and losses Tuesday as Wall Street’s big rally lets off the accelerator. The S&P 500 was virtually flat in afternoon trading after earlier flipping from a 0.2% loss to a similar gain. The S&P 500 was close to evenly split between stocks that were rising and falling following mixed earnings reports. Stock indexes are close to their record highs after erasing most or all of their sell-off from earlier in the year. But caution is still very prevalent across other markets. Treasury yields were falling, while gold was rising as investors sought safety.