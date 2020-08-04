 Skip to Content

Asia shares mixed amid jitters over US stimulus, China trade

10:19 pm AP - National News

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets are mixed amid investor concern about the status of U.S. stimulus spending and a trade agreement with Beijing. Benchmarks in Shanghai and Hong Kong advanced while Tokyo and Sydney declined. The price of gold rose again after a deadly explosion in Beirut. Investors are watching conflict in Washington over more unemployment benefits and other government spending. News reports from Washington said U.S. and Chinese envoys will meet this month to review their “Phase 1” trade agreement aimed at ending a tariff war. On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.4% as a rally eased. 

