7 dead, 5 injured in migrant car crash in northern Greece

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek police say a car believed to be transporting migrants who recently entered the country has crashed into roadworks on a highway, killing seven people and injuring five. Police say the crash occurred just before 1 a.m. local time outside the northeastern city of Alexandroupolis. Authorities say all of the dead and injured were men. Two were severely hurt and hospitalized in an intensive care unit. Their nationalities were not immediately available. Thousands of migrants head to Greece from nearby Turkey, most hoping to make their way to more prosperous European countries farther north.