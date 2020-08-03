Work resumes on church destroyed on 9/11

NEW YORK (AP) — After a three year halt due to financial problems, work has resumed on a Greek Orthodox church being built to replace one destroyed in the attack on the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. On Monday, the archbishop who leads of the Greek Orthodox church in America, blessed the construction of the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine at the World Trade Center. Construction was halted by a lack of funds in 2017. When complete, St. Nicholas will serve Orthodox believers as well as welcoming visitors of all faiths who wish to reflect on the losses of Sept. 11.