Ukrainian police detain man threatening to blow up Kyiv bank

7:03 am AP - National News

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A man who allegedly threatened to blow up an explosive device at a bank in Ukraine’s capital has been detained by police.  AUthorities identified the 32-year-old suspect as a citizen of the Central Asian nation of Uzbekistan. They said a man entered a bank office in Kyiv on Monday and reported that he had an explosive device in his backpack. Police say he let the clerks go and demanded to make a statement to journalists. They say officers burst into a room in the bank while the man was talking to a journalist. Officials initially said police found elements of an explosive device but later clarified that the man didn’t have actual explosives with him.

Associated Press

