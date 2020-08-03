Seattle police chief upset after protesters visit her home

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s police chief is urging the City Council to tell protesters to stop visiting the homes of elected officials and others during emotional debates over reducing funding for police. Chief Carmen Best wrote a letter to the council after protesters showed up at her home Saturday night. Best said council members needed to forcefully call for the end of the tactics. Protesters recently appeared outside the homes of Mayor Jenny Durkan and some people on the City Council as demonstrations continue following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Authorities assured Best her family and property would be protected.