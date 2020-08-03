 Skip to Content

One year after mass shooting, frustration in Ohio city

New
11:29 am AP - National News

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Tormented by mind-scarring memories and questions without answers, Dion Green has dedicated his life after the death of his father and eight other people in a mass shooting to memorializing them and trying to bring helpful change. Green’s father died in his arms, one of nine people killed by a gunman in the early morning of Aug. 4, 2019 in Dayton, Ohio. There is a lot of frustration and disappointment as the first anniversary nears Tuesday, much of it because of the coronavirus-necessitated safety restrictions and orders that will prevent a large community commemoration. At-home activities such as a nine-minute remembrance are planned.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film