New this week: Luke Bryan, Jeff Foxworthy and 2 Seth Rogens

This week’s new entertainment releases include a double dose of Seth Rogen, who plays dual roles in the film “American Pickle.” It’s on HBO Max and is about a man from the 1920s who falls into a vat of pickle juice, wakes up fully preserved 100 years later and gets a chance to know his great-grandson. Also this week, Jeff Foxworthy returns with a TV show about people and their keepsakes, while Luke Bryan is back with his first album since 2017. The pandemic can’t stop “Big Brother” from also returning on Wednesday on CBS with an “all-star” cast including past winners, finalists and legends.