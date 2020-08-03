Nevada lawmakers OK mailing voters ballots, Trump slams move

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s Legislature has passed a bill that would add the state to a growing list of U.S. states that will mail all active voters ballots for the November 2020 election amid the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Steve Sisolak is expected to sign it into law. President Donald Trump called the bill’s passage an illegal late night coup in a tweet Monday morning. He accused Sisolak of exploiting COVID-19 to ensure votes in Nevada would favor Democrats. The Democratic-controlled Legislature passed the bill on a party-line vote, with Republicans dismayed with provisions that changed laws governing ballot collection.