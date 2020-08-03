Murad, Amal Clooney accuse leaders and UN of failing Yazidis

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nadia Murad and human rights lawyer Amal Clooney are accusing government leaders and the United Nations of failing to bring Islamic State extremists responsible for the genocide against Iraq’s Yazidi minority to justice. They spoke at a U.N. commemoration on Monday, the sixth anniversary of the Islamic State attack against the Yazidis. Murad, whose mother and six brothers were killed by Islamic State fighters, said the Yazidis feel “abandoned” by the international community. Clooney, the wife of actor George Clooney who represents the Yazidis, said doing nothing is dangerous because IS fighters are not going away,