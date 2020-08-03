Missouri voters to decide on health care for more adults

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri voters are set to decide whether to expand Medicaid health care coverage to thousands more low-income adults. A proposal to amend the state Constitution to expand eligibility for Medicaid is on Tuesday’s ballot. Republican lawmakers for years have stood against increasing eligibility for the health care program. They cite potential costs. Inaction by Missouri lawmakers drove supporters to side pass the Legislature and go directly to voters. Voters last month made Oklahoma the 37th state to expand Medicaid eligibility.