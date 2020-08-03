Lebanon’s foreign minister resigns amid economic crisis

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s foreign minister has resigned, becoming the first Cabinet minister to step down from his post amid a severe economic and financial crisis in the country. Minister Nassif Hitti’s submitted his resignation to the prime minister on Monday and left the government house without making any comments. A career diplomat, Hitti became foreign minister in January as part of Prime Minister Hassan Diab’s government. He was was reportedly unhappy with the government’s performance and lack of movement on promised reforms.