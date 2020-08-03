Genoa has new bridge 2 years after span’s deadly collapse

GENOA, Italy (AP) — Two years ago, a stretch of Genoa’s Morandi Bridge collapsed, sending cars and trucks plunging to dry riverbed below and ending 43 lives. On Monday, a replacement bridge was inaugurated in a solemn ceremony. The families of the dead agreed to meet Italian President Sergio Mattarella on the sidelines but boycotted the ceremony. They’re angry that the company which maintained the collapsed bridge is still running the new bridge for now. Poor maintenance has been blamed for the collapse, which is under criminal investigation. Designing the new span was Genoa native, Renzo Piano, a renowned architect. Traffic will start crossing San Giorgio Bridge on Wednesday.