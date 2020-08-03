 Skip to Content

Ferrari lowers guidance after Q2 profits nearly wiped out

MILAN (AP) — Italian sportscar maker Ferrari has lowered its full year earnings guidance after reporting second-quarter profits were nearly wiped out by temporary halts in production and delivery due to the coronavirus. The automaker reported on Monday just 9 million euros ($10.5 million) in net profit for the April-June period, which coincided with Italy’s strict lockdown. That is a 95% drop from the same quarter of 2019. Shipments were down by half, to 1,389 cars from 2,671 a year earlier. Ferrari resumed full production on May 8. Revenues were down 42%.

