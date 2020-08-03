British woman avoids gallows, jailed for husband’s death

ALOR SETAR, Malaysia (AP) — A British woman accused of stabbing her husband to death at their Malaysian resort home has avoided the gallows and was sentenced to 42 months in jail after pleading guilty to a lesser charge. Her lawyer says prosecutors reduced the murder charge against Samantha Jones to culpable homicide, which is murder without intent, after the defense appealed to the attorney-general’s office. A conviction for murder carries a mandatory death sentence by hanging. Jones was charged after police found a blood-stained kitchen knife in the couple’s home where John William Jones was found dead in 2018. Police have said Jones confessed she stabbed her husband in the chest during a heated argument. The couple moved to tropical Langkawi island 11 years ago.