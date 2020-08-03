Islamic State attack on Afghan prison, killing 21, rages on

JALALABAD, Afghanistan (AP) — An Islamic State group attack on a prison in eastern Afghanistan holding hundreds of its members is still raging on after killing at least 21 people in fighting overnight. Another 43 people have been wounded in the assault that began late Sunday when an Islamic State suicide bomber slammed his explosive-laden vehicle into the Jalalabad prison’s entrance. Militants then opened fire on security forces at the prison in the capital of Nangarhar province, some 115 kilometers east of Kabul. An official says three attackers have been killed so far but the battle continued Monday with sporadic gunfire still coming from the prison grounds.