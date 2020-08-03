AP mistakenly sends photo meant to illustrate SpaceX return

NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press said that it had mistakenly sent a photo taken a year ago to depict Sunday’s splashdown of a crew returning from the International Space Station aboard a SpaceX capsule. The news service issued a ‘kill advisory’ deleting the photo and advised customers of the error. The wrong picture was used Monday by several of AP’s member news organizations. With no news organizations allowed on the recovery mission, the AP used images provided by NASA photographers, and mistakenly chose one from NASA’s website that was from a March 2019 training mission.