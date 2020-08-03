3 men rescued from Pacific island after writing SOS in sand

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Three men have been rescued from a tiny Pacific island after writing a giant SOS in the sand that was spotted from above. The men had been missing in the Micronesia archipelago for nearly three days when their distress signal was spotted on an uninhabited island by searchers on Australian and U.S. aircraft. The men were found in good condition, and an Australian military helicopter landed on the beach and give them food and water. A Micronesian patrol vessel was due to pick them up. SOS is an internationally recognized distress signal that originates from Morse code.