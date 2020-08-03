 Skip to Content

2 teen lacrosse players score goal in fight against hunger

New
7:00 am AP - National News

Two teenage lacrosse players in California have been coaching kids and other teens in exchange for donations to a local food organization. Zach Appel and Owen Estee launched “Lacrosse Against Hunger” after coronavirus restrictions forced the cancellation of sports at their high school. The 15-year-olds have raised $2,000 — or the equivalent of 2,000 meals — for White Pony Express, a food and rescue recovery group that has seen a greater need for donations during the pandemic.

Associated Press

