Vulnerable eastern China areas evacuated ahead of typhoon

BEIJING (AP) — Vulnerable coastal areas are being evacuated before a typhoon brings heavy rains to eastern China while much of the country is still recovering from unusually summer heavy flooding. Typhoon Hagupit had gusts of up to 56 miles per hour. It is expected to come ashore between Zhejiang and Fujian provinces and later is expected to affect Shanghai. Coastal fisheries were evacuated, tourist spots were closed and construction sites ordered to suspend operations. Fishing boats were ordered to avoid seas expected to be impacted.