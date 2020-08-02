 Skip to Content

Survivors of slain Ohio-based Marines mark grim anniversary

4:43 am AP - National News

CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio-based Marine company among the hardest-hit of the war in Iraq has canceled a 15-year reunion amid coronavirus restrictions. But the Marines and families of the Lima (LEE’-muh) Company 2005 deployment have their memories. Some are seared in, such as the roadside bomb explosion that killed 15 men on Aug. 3 that year. There are also poignant memories, such as Jason Dominguez recalling his last conversation with Sgt. David Kreuter, who was showing off a photo of his new son during their security watch. Kreuter was killed the next day. Dominguez says he remembers the slain Marines and thinks about choosing to live a life “worthy of their sacrifice.”

Associated Press

