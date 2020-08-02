South Africa hits 500,000 infections but president hopeful

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa has exceeded a half-million confirmed cases of COVID-19 but President Cyril Ramaphosa says he sees “promising signs” that the rapid growth of cases has stabilized and that the country’s strained health system is managing to cope. South Africa’s infections represent more than 50% of all reported coronavirus case in Africa’s 54 countries. The health minister announced 10,107 new cases Saturday night, bringing the country’s cumulative total to 503,290, including 8,153 deaths. Ramaphosa, in a letter to the nation on Sunday, said that despite South Africa’s high number of confirmed cases, he sees some positive developments, including a virus death rate that is lower than other countries.